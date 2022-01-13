Brazil's BRF to create poultry joint venture with Saudi Arabia's PIF

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF to create a joint venture in the Middle Eastern country's poultry market.

BRF said it will hold a 70% stake in the joint venture, while the Public Investment Fund will have the remaining 30%. The deal includes an investment of about $350 million, the Brazilian company added in a securities filing.

