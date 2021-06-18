Brazil's BRF to acquire pet food company Hercosul

SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA has reached an agreement to acquire pet food company Hercosul for an undisclosed amount, according to a securities filing on Friday.

BRF said the acquisition is part of its plan to diversify its revenue stream and become one of the main players in the pet food segment by 2025. If concluded, the deal with Hercosul would give BRF a market share of 4% in this segment.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans)

