Brazil's BRF to acquire pet food company Hercosul

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian food processor BRF SA has reached an agreement to acquire pet food company Hercosul for an undisclosed amount, according to a securities filing on Friday.

BRF said the acquisition is part of its plan to diversify its revenue stream and become one of the main players in the pet food segment by 2025. If concluded, the deal with Hercosul would give BRF a market share of 4% in this segment.

