Brazil's BRF sees annual revenue of 65 bln reais in new plan

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA aims to invest about 55 billion reais ($10.8 billion) in the next 10 years to expand the business, it said in a securities filing shortly before hosting its annual event for investors and analysts on Tuesday.

The company pledged not to over-borrow to finance growth and to set limits for indebtedness over the period when the investment will be made.

BRF said net debt over the period would not surpass three times EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a measure of operating income.

Among other projections, BRF said it could raise net revenue to about 65 billion reais per year in the period between 2021 and 2023.

In the nine months ending in September, BRF reported net revenue of almost 23 billion reais, driven by strong domestic demand.

Helped by a government cash aid program during the coronavirus pandemic, Brazilian consumers spent the extra income on food, fuelling inflation.

In the period between 2024 and 2026, BRF said it aims at growing net revenue and EBITDA by around 2.5 times. It said it projects more than 60% of revenue growth to come from its home market in those years.

By 2030, BRF hopes to grow annual revenue to 100 billion reais, the filing said.

($1 = 5.09 reais)

