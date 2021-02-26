Brazil's BRF says U.S. SEC has concluded inquiry into corruption probes

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded its inquiry into two corruption investigations that targeted the company in Brazil.

The SEC did not impose any sanction on the company, BRF said in a securities filing.

BRF continues to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice on the matter, it said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

