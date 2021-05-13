Brazil's BRF says Saudi rules on chicken shelf life may hurt sales

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's proposed reduction of the shelf life for chicken products could hurt Brazilian food company BRF SA'sBRFS3.SAbusiness in the kingdom, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said on Thursday.

The proposed restrictions, communicated by the Saudis to the World Trade Organization (WTO), would cut the shelf life of frozen chicken to three months from a previous limit of one year, potentially disrupting BRF's ability to serve that market, Luz said in a call to discuss the company's first-quarter results.

BRF, which is Brazil's largest chicken processor, produces chicken via partnerships with local Saudi companies and also exports products to Saudi Arabia from Brazil.

If implemented, a shorter shelf life for frozen chicken products would impose logistical challenges for both local suppliers and foreign exporters based in countries including France, Ukraine and Brazil.

"Jeddah, Saudi Arabia's main port, is some 1,000 kilometers away from the country's capital Riyadh," said Patricio Rohner, a BRF executive overseeing international markets. "Both local and foreign suppliers will have to adjust if this becomes the new standard," he said.

Saudi Arabia has grown increasingly protectionist, having recently banned imports from 11 Brazilian poultry plants without warning or explanation.

On Tuesday, BRF said Saudi authorities had notified the WTO of the proposed change regarding product shelf life, which is not yet in effect. BRF said it would consult with authorities on what measures could be taken in line with WTO rules following the Saudi move.

The trade body's members affected by the measure have 60 days to comment, BRF said.

