US Markets

Brazil's BRF says Saudi rules on chicken shelf-life could affect sales

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazil's BRF SA is worried that Saudi Arabia's proposed reduction of chicken products' shelf-life could affect its sales in that market in the short term, CEO Lorival Luz said during an earnings call on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF SA BRFS3.SA is worried that Saudi Arabia's proposed reduction of chicken products' shelf-life could affect its sales in that market in the short term, CEO Lorival Luz said during an earnings call on Thursday.

The proposed restrictions, communicated by the Saudis to the World Trade Organization (WTO), would cut the shelf-life of frozen chicken to 3 months from a previous limit of one year, potentially disrupting BRF's export business, the executive said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular