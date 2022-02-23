Brazil's BRF says food sales fell more than forecast in January

adds details

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Food sales fell more than expected in January by Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA amid a challenging operating environment in its home market, where it derives most of its sales, CEO Lorival Luz said on Wednesday.

During a conference call with analysts to discuss quarterly results, Luz noted weak food sales in the beginning of the year reflects falling family incomes and rising inflation in Brazil.

Given an adverse economic scenario and weak consumer demand, it is unclear if BRF will be able to pass through higher costs onto product prices. According to management, this poses a challenge as high grain, freight and packaging prices are not expected to subside.

Still, BRF may benefit from a rise in the price of beef, which the company does not sell. BRF only produces chicken and pork products, considered "entry level proteins" that tend to cost less, Luz said.

"We have a versatile portfolio and capacity to adjust our sales mix," Luz said.

