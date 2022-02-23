Brazil's BRF says food sales fell in January to levels below projections

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lorival Luz, chief executive officer of Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said on Wednesday that food sales fell in January to levels below projected by the company amid a challenging operating environment in its home market.

Luz, who was discussing fourth-quarter results with analysts on Wednesday, did not elaborate on volumes. He said weak food sales in the beginning of the year reflects falling family incomes and rising inflation in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alison Williams)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.