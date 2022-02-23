US Markets

Brazil's BRF says food sales fell in January to levels below projections

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Lorival Luz, chief executive officer of Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA, said on Wednesday that food sales fell in January to levels below projected by the company amid a challenging operating environment in its home market.

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lorival Luz, chief executive officer of Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said on Wednesday that food sales fell in January to levels below projected by the company amid a challenging operating environment in its home market.

Luz, who was discussing fourth-quarter results with analysts on Wednesday, did not elaborate on volumes. He said weak food sales in the beginning of the year reflects falling family incomes and rising inflation in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alison Williams)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular