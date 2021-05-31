Brazil's BRF says cultured meat products may be available commercially by 2023 or 2024

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest poultry processor, BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said the cultured meats it is developing in partnership with an Israeli company may be commercially available by 2023 or 2024, according to remarks by Chief Executive Lorival Luz during a sustainable food panel on Monday.

Cultured meats are produced in vitro using animal cells rather than from slaughtering. Luz said the method is sustainable, for example because it uses less water.

