Brazil's BRF says cultured meat products may be available commercially by 2023 or 2024

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazil's largest poultry processor, BRF SA, said the cultured meats it is developing in partnership with an Israeli company may be commercially available by 2023 or 2024, according to remarks by Chief Executive Lorival Luz during a sustainable food panel on Monday.

Cultured meats are produced in vitro using animal cells rather than from slaughtering. Luz said the method is sustainable, for example because it uses less water.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

