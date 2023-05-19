Brazil's BRF says 100% of direct grain supplies traced

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said it can trace all of its grain directly supplied from the Amazon and the Cerrado biomes to try to prevent any habitat destruction, although it cannot yet trace all of its indirect supplies.

Faced with investor and societal pressure for big business to be sustainable, BRF, one of the world's largest meat processors, announced in 2020 a commitment to ensure 100% traceability of all grain suppliers from the Amazon and Cerrado by 2025.

Its statement on Friday said it was already tracking all direct grain supplies, but as of the first quarter, it was only able to track 75% of indirect supplies.

The company uses satellite technology to try to ensure corn and soybeans, for instance, used as livestock feed do not come from areas of illegal deforestation.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Barbara Lewis)

