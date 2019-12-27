US Markets

Brazil's BRF rolls over debt with Banco do Brasil -filing

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Friday it has pre-paid a one billion real ($247 million) loan from state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA that was due in August 2021. The company added it has secured a revolving credit facility with the bank of up to 1.5 billion reais in a three-year term.

SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Friday it has pre-paid a one billion real ($247 million) loan from state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA that was due in August 2021.

In a securities filing, the company added it has secured a revolving credit facility with the bank of up to 1.5 billion reais in a three-year term.

"Such a credit facility may be fully or partially disbursed at the company's discretion, whenever necessary," it said.

($1 = 4.0466 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular