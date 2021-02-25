Brazil's BRF reports Q4 net income that beats analysts' expectations

Recasts and updates throughout with more detail

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA on Thursday posted fourth-quarter net income of 902 million real ($163.09 million), beating analysts' expectations on the back of strong demand from China and in its home market.

BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter, reported a 23.5% surge in net revenue for the quarter to 11.4 billion reais ($2.06 billion) as it increased the average price of its products in both international and domestic markets.

The net profit figure surpassed analysts' forecasts of 572.03 million reais, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were in line with analysts' forecasts at 1.496 billion reais.

Overall sales volumes by 2.2% year-on-year to nearly 1.2 million tonnes. The majority of the company's sales in Brazil are processed foods, while it sells more fresh chicken and pork internationally.

As in the third quarter, BRF derived more than half of its sales in Brazil, where revenue rose by 25.8% and the consumption of the more expensive food items in its portfolio helped offset the effects of higher grain prices and additional costs to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 5.5308 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jane Wardell)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.