Brazil's BRF reports $304.9 mln loss in first quarter

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF SA BRFS3.SA, which processes pork and poultry, said it lost 1.5 billion reais ($304.89 million) in the first quarter, compared with a 22 million real profit in the same period a year ago.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, was 121 million reais in the quarter, a 90% drop year on year.

($1 = 4.9198 reais)

