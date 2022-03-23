Brazil's BRF receives authorization to export pork meat from Mato Grosso plant to Vietnam

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA BRFS3.SA was authorized by Vietnam to export pork meat from a Mato Grosso plant and now plans to double its shipments to the Asian country, the company said on Wednesday.

The authorization will allow BRF to grow in a strategic geographic market, in line with its plan to increase its relevance in major global consumer centers, BRF's manager for institutional relations, Luiz Tavares, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.