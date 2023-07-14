Brazil's BRF raises $1.13 bln in share offering

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF BRFS3.SA said on Thursday it has raised 5.4 billion reais ($1.13 billion) in a follow-on share offering that will allow the company to lower its debt as it grapples with high financial leverage.

BRF said in a securities filing it has sold 600 million new shares at 9 reais per share, or a 5.6% discount from Thursday's closing price.

JPMorgan, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citi, Itau BBA, Banco Safra, UBS BB and XP Investimentos managed the offering.

($1 = 4.7961 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Steven Grattan and David Evans)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.