Brazil's BRF Q2 profit falls as pandemic raises costs, hits exports

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA posted second-quarter net profit of 307 million reais ($56.5 million), down 5.5% from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 crisis increased costs and hit exports, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

BRF was able to keep production volumes stable at 1.083 million tonnes, but the cost of goods sold - which generally refers to the costs of manufacturing a product - rose 14.1% from a year ago as the company had to make adjustments amid the global health crisis.

The Brazilian company said it had to preemptively suspend about 8,200 employees, with pay, after the pandemic struck.

However, the country's largest chicken processor also hired about 6,700 temporary workers to replace those in high-risk groups who had to shelter at home, while also suspending other potentially infected employees after BRF actively tested them.

Over the quarter, BRF said net revenue from direct exports totaled 962 million reais, a 23.2% drop on-year, reflecting lower volumes shipped in the period as key foreign clients lost purchasing power.

The price of chicken breasts fell to a historical low after the market was oversupplied due to the closure of restaurants during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The problem was particularly pronounced in the Middle East, a key market for BRF, according to the securities filing.

Despite the adversities and uncertainties linked to the pandemic, BRF said it grew the volume of processed food products such as margarine in the domestic market, selling more products of higher aggregate value.

Consolidated net revenue rose 9.2% to 9.1 billion reais in the period, as the company was able to increase by 10% the average price of all products sold last quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating income, fell by 33.3% to 1.031 billion reais in the period, the company said.

($1 = 5.4357 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.