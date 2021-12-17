Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 bln capital increase via follow-on

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA announced late on Thursday it had proposed to its shareholders a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new common shares, potentially raising 6.63 billion reais ($1.17 billion).

The company plans to expand its operations and make strategic investments, a securities filing showed.

The deal is still pending approval from a shareholders' meeting which is scheduled in January and will depend on market conditions.

Shares in BRF closed at 20.40 reais on Thursday and are down 7.4% this year.

($1 = 5.6884 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

