Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 bln capital increase via follow-on

Brazilian food processor BRF SA announced late on Thursday it had proposed to its shareholders a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new common shares, potentially raising 6.63 billion reais ($1.17 billion).

The company plans to expand its operations and make strategic investments, a securities filing showed.

The deal is still pending approval from a shareholders' meeting which is scheduled in January and will depend on market conditions.

Shares in BRF closed at 20.40 reais on Thursday and are down 7.4% this year.

($1 = 5.6884 reais)

