Brazil's BRF prices follow-on offering at 20 reais per share

Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Wednesday it has priced its follow-on share offering at 20.00 reais per share, a 7.5% discount from Tuesday's closing price, raising 5.4 billion reais ($1.03 billion) with the transaction.

($1 = 5.2655 reais)

