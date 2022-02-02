Brazil's BRF prices follow-on offering at 20 reais per share

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Wednesday it has priced its follow-on share offering at 20.00 reais per share, a 7.5% discount from Tuesday's closing price, raising 5.4 billion reais ($1.03 billion) with the transaction.

($1 = 5.2655 reais)

