Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-expected Q1 net loss

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA lost 1.024 billion reais ($204.66 million) in the first quarter, almost twice as much as analysts had forecast, citing an over-supplied global chicken market and high grain prices, according to an earnings statement on Monday.

Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of 588.6 million reais for the period, the average of Refinitiv consensus estimates showed.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 607 million reais, lower than the average of analysts forecast of 721.37 million reais.

In a press conference to comment on first quarter results, BRF's CEO Miguel Gularte said negative margins on the export segment, which in general reach double digits, weighed on results and drove the company into a loss.

"The EBITDA was reasonable vis-a-vis the difficulties faced by the entire sector," Gularte noted.

The expectation is that the scenario improves in the coming months, said CFO Fabio Mariano in a statement, citing a gradual rise of chicken prices.

“We are experiencing a scenario of gradual recovery in chicken prices in exports markets," Mariano said. "The sharp drop in grains will boost the company's profitability over the coming quarters," he added.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.