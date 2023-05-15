Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-expected Q1 net loss

Corrects net loss to 1.024 billion real from incorrect 1.24 billion real in first paragraph

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Monday it lost 1.024 billion real ($204.66 million) in the first quarter, citing an over-supplied global chicken market and high grain prices, which affected companies industry-wide.

Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of 588.6 million reais for the period, according to the average of Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 607 million reais, lower than the average of analysts forecast of 721.37 million reais.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

