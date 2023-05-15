News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-expected Q1 net loss

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

May 15, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Monday it lost 1.24 billion reais ($247.84 million) in the first quarter, citing an over-supplied global chicken market and high grain prices, which affected companies industry-wide.

Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of 588.6 million reais for the period, according to the average of Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 607 million reais, lower than the average of analysts forecast of 721.37 million reais.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.