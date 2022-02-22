US Markets

Brazil's BRF posts Q4 net profit of $184.4 mln -filing

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA posted a net profit of 932 million reais ($184.39 million) in the final quarter of 2021, a 3.3% rise from the 902 million-real gain in the same period a year ago, according to an earnings statement on Tuesday.

The result was bolstered by an almost 20% rise in net revenue to 13.7 billion reais in the quarter, though cost pressure continued to weigh on the company's margins.

Still, the last quarter of the year was BRF's best and comes after two consecutive quarterly losses.

Thanks to its financial performance in the October-December period, BRF was able to post a 437 million real profit for 2021. However, its annual gain fell by 68.5% from the previous year, the company said, as it continued to face an adverse macroeconomic scenario in Brazil and a steep rise in feed costs.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a measure of operating income known as EBITDA - stood at 1.687 billion reais in the quarter, a 6.3% rise from the same quarter last year.

