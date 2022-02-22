US Markets

Brazil's BRF posts Q4 net profit of $184.4 mln -filing

Brazilian poultry and pork processor BRF SA said it profited by 932 million reais ($184.39 million) in the final quarter of 2021, a 3.3% rise from the 902 million-real gain in the same period a year ago, according to an earnings statement on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of operating income known as EBITDA -- stood at 1.687 billion reais in the quarter, a 6.3% rise from the same quarter last year.

($1 = 5.0545 reais)

