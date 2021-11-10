US Markets

Brazil's BRF posts Q3 net loss of $50.6 mln

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net loss of 277.5 million reais ($50.63 million), missing the average of analysts' forecasts that predicted a 105.25 million reais gain, according to a financial statement.

BRF said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 1.367 billion reais, roughly in line with the average of analysts' estimates at 1.316 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4804 reais)

