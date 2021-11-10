US Markets

Brazil's BRF posts 3rd qtr net loss of $50.6 mln

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net loss, citing inflationary pressure from feed and fuel prices that increased costs and hampered its overall performance.

Adds details from financial statement

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net loss, citing inflationary pressure from feed and fuel prices that increased costs and hampered its overall performance.

The company lost 277.5 million reais ($50.63 million) in the period, missing the average of analysts' forecasts for a 105.25 million reais gain, according to its financial statement.

BRF said the overall cost of goods sold surged 28.5% in the quarter. Still, it was able to lift net revenue almost 25% to 12.4 billion reais, as it passed on some of the higher costs by raising prices.

Sales volumes were stable in Brazil at 577,000 tonnes, and rose 7.5% to 496,000 tonnes in the international segment, but gross margins for the latter dropped to 18% from 21.4%.

BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter, called the market outlook "challenging."

However, BRF's halal business, which sells food produced according to Muslim religious requirements, showed a slight rise in gross margins to 26%, bolstered by higher revenue and product prices.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, totaled 1.367 billion reais, roughly in line with the average of analysts' estimates at 1.316 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4804 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular