Brazil's BRF poised to improve operating results; analysts cautiously optimistic

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA expects cost pressure to ease in the second half, potentially improving operating results, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said on Thursday during a call to discuss earnings.

BRF reported a second-quarter net loss that was wider than analysts had expected, though results were affected by two non-recurring events.

Shares were 7.5% lower in morning trading, making it the biggest faller on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was up 0.5%.

"We take the results with a grain of salt," JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

JPMorgan said that in spite of BRF's "stellar performance" of the halal segment, where the company sells meat according to Muslim dietary requirements, the Brazilian market continued to show weakness, debt levels rose and the company burned cash.

BRF's halal business posted record margins in the second quarter.

Calling it one the company's most resilient, management said that the halal segment would continue to boom as the Fifa World Cup will increase tourism and sales in the Middle East later this year.

"We believe the worst is over," said Credit Suisse analysts in a note to clients.

They said poultry supply adjustments last quarter supported important improvement in margins. "Regarding pork, the other part of the story, we have started to see some relief."

Hog raisers may lower supply in the coming months by 10-15%, according to Credit Suisse analysts. This may boost profitability, especially regarding sales to Asia and in the domestic market.

On the cost side, Luz sees diesel fuel prices falling after a rise of almost 57% in the second quarter, when BRF was forced to raise product prices to protect margins.

Higher product prices partly offset cost pressure, which also came from higher packaging and grain prices, BRF said.

