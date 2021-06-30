Brazil's BRF pledges net zero carbon emissions by 2040

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA JBSS3.SA on Wednesday announced a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, as the chicken and pork processor joins rivals like JBS SA JBSS3.SA who have recently disclosed similar sustainability goals.

The announcement was made during an ESG event hosted by company managers including Chief Executive Lorival Luz.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

