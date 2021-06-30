US Markets

Brazil's BRF pledges net zero carbon emissions by 2040

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Brazilian food company BRF SA on Wednesday announced a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, as the chicken and pork processor joins rivals like JBS SA who have recently disclosed similar sustainability goals.

The announcement was made during an ESG event hosted by company managers including Chief Executive Lorival Luz.

