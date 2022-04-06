Brazil's BRF outgoing CFO to take role in sugar-maker Raizen

Adds information on Raizen

April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA Chief Financial Officer Carlos Moura is leaving the company to take over the same position at sugar-maker Raizen SA RAIZ4.SA, the companies said on Wednesday.

Moura will assume the CFO position in Raizen, Brazil's largest producer of sugarcane-based ethanol, following the resignation of Guilherme Cerqueira, the company said. Raizen is the joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Shell SHEL.L.

He is due to take office on June 1.

After his departure from BRF, Moura will be replaced by Fabio Mariano, who has been working at the company for the last 14 years, the food processor said in a separate statement.

BRF also announced its vice-president for Brazilian operations, Sidney Rogerio Manzaro, has resigned and is being replaced by Manoel Martins.

