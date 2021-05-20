Brazil's BRF mulls local Chinese meat production as trade booms

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF BRFS3.SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, is looking for opportunities to grow in the Chinese market, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said on Thursday.

China, Brazil's largest trading partner, is one of BRF's main markets and accounts for more than 30% of its exports to Asia, Luz said in an online event on bilateral agricultural relations.

"We are continually looking for new opportunities to grow our business and produce products locally," Luz said without providing details.

BRF, which mainly operates meat factories in Brazil, has two distribution centers and six commercial offices in Asia, according to its website.

In 2020, Brazil-China trade in agricultural commodities totaled almost $36 billion, driven mainly by Brazil's exports of goods like soy and meats, said Tang Renjian, China's agriculture minister at the event.

Tang added that six Chinese companies invest in the Brazilian farm sector, noting he hopes to count on Brazil's support for those businesses to thrive. He promised that China would do the same.

"We are open and give support to Brazilian investments in this sector in China," he said referring to agribusiness, according to the prepared remarks sent by the event's organizer in which the minister spoke Mandarin.

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias told the event that Brazil would continue looking for ways to boost its commercial relationship with China.

"It will not stop here," she said.

