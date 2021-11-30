Commodities

Brazil's BRF in talks to keep QIA as partner, avoid TBQ put option commitment

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF BRFS3.SA is trying to persuade the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to remain a partner in TBQ Foods and maintain their 40% stake in company, which controls Turkish chicken processor Banvit.

In a brief telephone interview on Tuesday, BRF CFO Carlos Moura said a put option for QIA's stake in TBQ would make BRF have to pay about 468 million reais ($83.80 million) for the stake, based on third-quarter financial information.

($1 = 5.5850 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

