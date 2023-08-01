Brazil's BRF formalizes halal JV as ties with Saudi Arabia strengthen

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA has formalized the creation of a joint venture with the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

The intention to set up the JV had been communicated in October 2022. BRF's stake in the new company will be 70% and HPDC will have 30%, the Brazilian firm said.

The JV's announcement underscores BRF's push to move from a purely exporter role to a local supplier of meat products in the country.

BRF said the main goal of the JV will be developing the halal meat industry in the region, referring to food that must be produced according to Muslim dietary requirements.

The JV's formalization comes days after SALIC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIF, acquired a 10.7% stake in BRF through a follow-on share offering as part of Saudi Arabia's long-term goal to secure food security for the Kingdom.

As part of the JV, BRF said it will set up a "Halal Business Headquarters, a Halal Food Innovation Center and a Center of Excellence" at a location yet to be determined.

It did not elaborate on how much the JV intends to invest in such an endeavor.

BRF has sold products in the Middle East for over 50 years. Starting in 2009, it set up its own distribution network in Saudi Arabia, where it also acquired a food processing unit three years ago.

(Reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.