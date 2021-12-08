Brazil's BRF faced unprecedented 2021 inflationary pressure

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and poultry processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA faced unprecedented inflationary pressure on costs this year, when corn, soymeal and packaging prices more than doubled, CEO Lorival Luz said during a company presentation on Wednesday.

Luz said that although higher input prices squeezed profit margins in the period, the company will still be able to deliver strong results in the near future as it is selling more processed food products and ready-made meals, which have higher aggregate value.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.