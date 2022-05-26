Brazil's BRF cutting 25% of director positions as part of restructuring -source
SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA is cutting 25% of director positions as part of A restructuring announced after the company posted a massive first-quarter loss, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler)
