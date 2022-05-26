US Markets

Brazil's BRF cutting 25% of director positions as part of restructuring -source

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA is cutting 25% of director positions as part of A restructuring announced after the company posted a massive first-quarter loss, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

