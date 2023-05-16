Brazil's BRF confident bird flu on wild birds won't spark trade bans

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Miguel Gularte, the CEO of Brazilian meat processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said on Tuesday confirmation of two highly pathogenic avian flu cases in the South American nation is unlikely to spark trade bans as Brazil's sanitary status remains unchanged, as per guidelines of the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH).

In comments about BRF's results for first quarter results, when the company posted a wider-than-expected loss, Gularte said the government and companies have taken all precautions to keep the highly contagious virus out of commercial farms.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

