News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's BRF confident bird flu on wild birds won't spark trade bans

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

May 16, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Miguel Gularte, the CEO of Brazilian meat processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said on Tuesday confirmation of two highly pathogenic avian flu cases in the South American nation is unlikely to spark trade bans as Brazil's sanitary status remains unchanged, as per guidelines of the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH).

In comments about BRF's results for first quarter results, when the company posted a wider-than-expected loss, Gularte said the government and companies have taken all precautions to keep the highly contagious virus out of commercial farms.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.