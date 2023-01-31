US Markets

Brazil's BRF CEO sees China returning to normality

January 31, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Miguel Gularte, chief executive of food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said on Tuesday that he received data after celebrations of the Chinese New Year that signal a return to normality in the giant Asian food importer.

Gularte said China's consume behavior returned to pre-pandemic patterns, referring to traveling and people eating out. He added BRF made investments during the pandemic and is prepared to respond to increasing food demand.

