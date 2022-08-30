US Markets

Brazil's BRF CEO resigns, to be replaced by Marfrig executive

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Tuesday that its chief executive Lorival Luz has resigned and will be replaced by Miguel Gularte, formerly a top executive at meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA.

Marfrig owns 33.27% of BRF.

