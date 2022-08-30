Brazil's BRF CEO resigns, to be replaced by Marfrig executive

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Tuesday that its chief executive Lorival Luz has resigned and will be replaced by Miguel Gularte, formerly a top executive at meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA.

Marfrig owns 33.27% of BRF.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.