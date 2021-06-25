Brazil's BRF buys pet food firm Mogiana Alimentos -filing

US Markets

Brazilian food processor BRF SA has acquired 100% of pet products company Mogiana Alimentos as part of its drive to become a relevant player in the sector, a securities filing showed on Friday.

BRF, which did not disclose the value of the deal, said the acquisition would give it a roughly 10% share of Brazil's pet food market.

