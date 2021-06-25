Brazil's BRF buys pet food firm Mogiana Alimentos

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA has acquired 100% of pet products company Mogiana Alimentos, a securities filing showed on Friday, extending its presence in the booming pet sector.

The deal marks BRF's second acquisition in the sector this month after it said on June 18 it had reached an agreement to buy pet food company Hercosul.

BRF, which did not disclose the value for either transaction, said the acquisitions would give it a roughly 10% share of Brazil's pet food market, which has been on an upswing, leading to new entrants and initial public offerings.

BRF said it made the acquisitions through its pet products subsidiary BRF Pet SA.

In the pet food market for over 46 years, Mogiana Alimentos specializes in animal nutrition products for dogs and cats, BRF said in the filing.

Mogiana, headquartered in São Paulo sate, also exports to countries in the Caribbean, Europe and South America.

