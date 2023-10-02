News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's BRF bullish on outlook for Christmas food sales

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

October 02, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - BRF SA BRFS3.SA, one of Brazil's biggest food companies, is bullish on its sales prospects ahead of the holiday season, a company executive said at a press conference on Monday.

Marcel Sacco, vice president of marketing, said the company projects 5% to 6% growth in Christmas sales revenue from a year ago, citing improvements in the local economy and a broad range of product offerings.

"We work with a range of products for all budgets, balancing supply, price and practicality," Sacco said. He also said BRF's Christmas products portfolio gives the company better margins compared to the traditional lines.

Sacco cited inflation trending lower and expected improvements in per capita consumption as factors driving Brazilian households to spend more this year, including on food.

BRF, which competes with rivals including JBS SA JBSS3.SA and privately owned Aurora, processes pork and poultry and owns well-known Brazilian brands like Sadia and Perdigao.

Brazil accounts for most of BRF's sales revenue.

Under the leadership of Miguel Gularte, a former Marfrig MRFG3.SA executive who took the helm in August 2022, the company is trying to improve internal processes to be more efficient and competitive. Still, BRF has yet to turn a quarterly profit this year, as it and other food companies grapple with a global chicken glut and high feed prices.

This year, BRF's shares are up about 25%.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.