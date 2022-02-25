Brazil's Braskem's shareholders reject share conversion

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA said on Friday its shareholders did not approve the conversion of its class B preferred shares into class A preferred shares.

The conversion would be a step towards the company's migration to "Novo Mercado," a segment in the Brazilian stock exchange with higher standards for corporate governance and that demands companies have only common shares.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

