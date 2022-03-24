Brazil's Braskem to form renewable glycols joint venture with Sojitz

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA said on Thursday it has agreed to form a joint venture with Japan's Sojitz Corp 2768.T to produce and sell renewable glycols called bio-MEG and bio-MPG.

The joint venture is expected to implement three industrial plants in its first investment stage, Braskem said in a securities filing, without providing details. It added that the deal still requires approval from antitrust authorities.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.