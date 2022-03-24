Oil

Brazil's Braskem to form renewable glycols joint venture with Sojitz

Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA said on Thursday it has agreed to form a joint venture with Japan's Sojitz Corp to produce and sell renewable glycols called bio-MEG and bio-MPG.

The joint venture is expected to implement three industrial plants in its first investment stage, Braskem said in a securities filing, without providing details. It added that the deal still requires approval from antitrust authorities.

