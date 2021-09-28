US Markets

Brazil's Braskem to build new ethane terminal with Pemex

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Brazil petrochemical producer Braskem has reached an agreement with Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to build an ethane terminal, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA has reached an agreement with Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to build an ethane terminal, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Braskem also said it has reached a new deal to supply at least 30,000 barrels of ethane per day to Pemex until the new import terminal becomes operational in the second half of 2024 or by February 2025 at the latest.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular