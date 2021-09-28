Brazil's Braskem to build new ethane terminal with Pemex

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA has reached an agreement with Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to build an ethane terminal, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Braskem also said it has reached a new deal to supply at least 30,000 barrels of ethane per day to Pemex until the new import terminal becomes operational in the second half of 2024 or by February 2025 at the latest.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

