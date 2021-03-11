US Markets

Brazil's Braskem swings to Q4 profit, still unsure of Alagoas insurance payments

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA swung to profit in the fourth quarter, but the company will wait to decide whether to use cash flow to reduce debt ratios, Chief Executive Roberto Simoes said on Thursday.

(Recasts with CEO comments to analysts)

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA swung to profit in the fourth quarter, but the company will wait to decide whether to use cash flow to reduce debt ratios, Chief Executive Roberto Simoes said on Thursday.

The company needs to sort out the situation of environmental damage around its mining operations in the northeastern state of Alagoas and also the raw material supply problems to its factory in Mexico, before deciding on use of cash flow, he added.

Braskem had a fourth-quarter net profit of 878 million reais ($157 million) boosted by exchange rate moves and domestic sales. The company reported an annual net loss of 7 billion reais in 2020 mainly due to 6.9 billion reais in provisions related to the situation in Alagoas.

The CEO said it is still not clear how much of the losses will be covered by insurance and when the company will receive the payments.

Simoes added the company would like to reduce debt ratios, but it will be difficult to do that before the solution of the two situations.

($1 = 5.60 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Paula Arend Laier; writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely and Marguerita Choy) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRASKEM RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular