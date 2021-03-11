Brazil's Braskem swings to Q4 profit, still unsure of Alagoas insurance payments

(Recasts with CEO comments to analysts)

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA swung to profit in the fourth quarter, but the company will wait to decide whether to use cash flow to reduce debt ratios, Chief Executive Roberto Simoes said on Thursday.

The company needs to sort out the situation of environmental damage around its mining operations in the northeastern state of Alagoas and also the raw material supply problems to its factory in Mexico, before deciding on use of cash flow, he added.

Braskem had a fourth-quarter net profit of 878 million reais ($157 million) boosted by exchange rate moves and domestic sales. The company reported an annual net loss of 7 billion reais in 2020 mainly due to 6.9 billion reais in provisions related to the situation in Alagoas.

The CEO said it is still not clear how much of the losses will be covered by insurance and when the company will receive the payments.

Simoes added the company would like to reduce debt ratios, but it will be difficult to do that before the solution of the two situations.

($1 = 5.60 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Paula Arend Laier; writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely and Marguerita Choy) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRASKEM RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.