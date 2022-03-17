Brazil's Braskem sees no immediate impact from war in Ukraine

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA does not expect to see any immediate material impact from the war in Ukraine on its operations, Chief Executive Roberto Simoes said on Thursday, noting that the company has no relevant exposure to the region.

He also said during an earnings call that Braskem expects the polyolefin market to grow by 2.5% to 3% in 2022, from about 3% last year, and that the company is also set to pick a partner to develop a terminal in Mexico in the next two or three months.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

