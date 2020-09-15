Brazil's Braskem sees 3 bln reais extra costs at Alagoas salt mining project - filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SAsaid on Tuesday it estimates additional costs of 3.3 billion reais ($631 million) to mitigate the impact of a salt mining project in Alagoas state.

That would include relocation costs for families living in 800 homes in an area geologically damaged by the project, which could potentially reach 300 million reais, the company said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.23 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

