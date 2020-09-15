US Markets

Brazil's Braskem sees 3 bln reais extra costs at Alagoas salt mining project - filing

Sabrina Valle Reuters
Brazil's petrochemical producer Braskem SA said on Tuesday it estimates additional costs of 3.3 billion reais ($631 million) to mitigate the impact of a salt mining project in Alagoas state.

That would include relocation costs for families living in 800 homes in an area geologically damaged by the project, which could potentially reach 300 million reais, the company said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.23 reais)

