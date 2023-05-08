Brazil's Braskem says controller received offer for the firm

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA said on Monday its controlling shareholder Novonor has received a non-binding offer for the firm, which will now be "analyzed alongside other interested parties".

Braskem did not disclose who made the offer, but media reports on Friday indicated that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was set to present a joint acquisition bid with U.S.-based asset manager Apollo APO.N.

Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, shares control of Braskem with state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.