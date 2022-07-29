Brazil's Braskem receives three acquisition offers, says newspaper

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical Braskem BRKM5.SA received three separate offers to be partially or wholly acquired, said local newspaper Valor Economico on Friday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The offers were made by Braskem's peer Unipar Carbocloro UNIP6, BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA and Apollo Global Management, according to the report.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

