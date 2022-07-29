US Markets

Brazil's Braskem receives three acquisition offers, says newspaper

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian petrochemical Braskem received three separate offers to be partially or wholly acquired, said local newspaper Valor Economico on Friday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The offers were made by Braskem's peer Unipar Carbocloro UNIP6, BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA and Apollo Global Management, according to the report.

