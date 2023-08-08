Brazil's Braskem posts narrower loss but low demand persists

News & Insights

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA reported on Tuesday a second-quarter net loss of 771 million reais ($157.33 million), narrowing the 1.4 billion reais net loss from the year ago period, but continuing to be hit by diminished demand.

The company also reported a 30% year-on-year decrease in net revenue to 17.76 billion reais.

Braskem said in a statement that global demand remained affected by the lower level of global consumption as a result of high-interest rates and inflationary pressure, alongside a slower-than-expected recovery of Chinese manufacturing.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 703 million reais, a 82% plunge from the previous year.

($1 = 4.9006 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford)

