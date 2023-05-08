Brazil's Braskem posts 95% plunge in Q1 net profit

Adds details, context
SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA reported on Monday a net profit of 184 million reais ($36.78 million) in the first quarter, a 95% decrease from the year ago period.
The company also reported a 27% decrease in its net revenue to 19.45 billion reais.
Its recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 1.06 billion reais, a 78% drop in comparison to the previous year.
($1 = 5.0033 reais)
