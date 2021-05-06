US Markets

Brazil's Braskem posts $467 mln net income in Q1

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA posted net income of 2.5 billion reais in the first quarter, reversing losses from the same period a year before.

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA BRKM5.SA posted net income of 2.5 billion reais ($467 million) in the first quarter, reversing losses from the same period a year before.

Strong revenue growth and lower financial expenses increased the company's recurring profit. Braskem continued to set aside provisions for environmental damage related to mining operations in the Brazilian northeastern state of Alagoas.

($1 = 5.3532 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; editing by John Stonestreet)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular