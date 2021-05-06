Brazil's Braskem posts $467 mln net income in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA BRKM5.SA posted net income of 2.5 billion reais ($467 million) in the first quarter, reversing losses from the same period a year before.

Strong revenue growth and lower financial expenses increased the company's recurring profit. Braskem continued to set aside provisions for environmental damage related to mining operations in the Brazilian northeastern state of Alagoas.

($1 = 5.3532 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; editing by John Stonestreet)

